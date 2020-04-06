Local foundations announce $1 Million Grant to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank

News

During these uncertain times, families are in need of help putting food on the table.

Some local foundations are stepping in to help El Paso's only food bank.

The Paul L. Foster Family Foundation and the Woody and Gayle Hunt Family Foundation, in partnership with MountainStar Sports Group Foundation, have established a matching grant program of $1 million to assist El Pasoans Fighting Hunger Food Bank.

MountainStar is the ownership group of the El Paso Chihuahuas and the El Paso Locomotive.

The gift will enable the food bank to continue providing food and nutrition assistance to the hundreds of thousands of El Pasoans who are especially vulnerable during the COVID-19 crisis.

Over the past two weeks, demand for meals and other services has dramatically increased in El Paso and surrounding areas as more families are being impacted by COVID-19.

The Food Bank has not only seen a surge in families accessing its services, but also a decline in volunteers, which has resulted in long lines and wait times as families arrive at the Food Bank.

The fund established by the Paul L. Foster Family Foundation, the Hunt Family Foundation, and the MountainStar Sports Group Foundation will match all donations made to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger up to $1 million.

Donations to El Pasoans Fighting Hunger can be made at https://elpasoansfightinghunger.org/