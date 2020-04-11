El Paso Sheriff’s deputies search for 2 missing teen girls

News

EL PASO, Texas -- El Paso County Sheriff’s deputies on Saturday were looking for two missing teenage girls, both believed to be runaways, and put out a public call for help in finding them.

15-year-old Iris Dominique Saldana ran away from her home in the 3800 block of Buntline Drive on March 25, deputies said.

She was described as 5’0” tall, approximately 100 pounds with long black hair, and brown eyes. Deputies said she was last seen wearing grey sweat pants, a pink and grey Adidas shirt and Fila sandals.

The other missing girl is 14-year-old Brissa Rubi Ortiz, who deputies said ran away from her home in the 3700 block of Vista Del Este Street on March 22.

She was described as 4’8” tall, approximately 100 pounds with shoulder-length black hair, brown eyes and light complexion. Deputies said she was last seen wearing camouflage leggings, a blue and grey zippered sweatshirt, black tennis shoes, and a white cap.

The Sheriff's Office asked that anyone who may have information on the locations of either of these missing girls to call them at 915-832-4408 or dial 9-1-1.