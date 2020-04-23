Search is on for missing Las Cruces teen girl who police say may be in danger

News

LAS CRUCES, New Mexico -- Las Cruces police on Thursday were looking for a missing teenage girl and put out a public call for help in finding her.

Authorities said 15-year-old Ashli Tindell "could be in danger if not located."

Tindell was last seen at her Camino Dos Vidas home about 10 p.m. Wednesday, according to her family who reported the girl missing.

A police spokesman said investigators believe the girl may be in Albuquerque, but they have no details on who she might be with or how she got there.

Tindell is described as 5'2", approximately 115 pounds with red hair and brown eyes. Police said she was last seen wearing a black hoodie and sweatpants.

Authorities asked that anyone who may have information on the location of the missing girl to call 911 immediately or the Las Cruces police at (575) 526-0795.