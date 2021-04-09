Eastlake falls to Allen, 3-2, in regional final match

News

LUBBOCK, Texas - Eastlake's dream of winning a state soccer title were dashed Friday afternoon in Lubbock, TX.

The Falcons were just one more win away from punching their ticket to the final four of the Class 6A playoffs.

However, in the regional final game against Allen High School, the Falcons came out on the short end by a final score of 3-2.

Eastlake started the game on the right foot scoring the first goal of the match.

The Falcons would take a 2-1 lead midway into the second half.

But with the strong wind in front of the Falcons in the second half, the Allen Eagles took advantage scoring two goals within the final 16 minutes of the match.

It still was an impressive run for an Eastlake team that was in its first year in Class 6A.

Along the way, the Falcons knocked off some top teams in the tournament that included Southlake Carroll, Bryon Nelson and Dallas Jesuit.

For Eastlake head coach Gibby Widner, he knows his players left it all out on the field this season.

“I’m just very very happy for these young men out there. They gave it everything they got and that’s all I ever ask for and El Paso soccer is untapped," Widner said. "We’re a school that’s going to keep on fighting and keep on working year after year and we’re gonna try to make that run once again.”

It's an experience that the Falcons will use to their advantage next season.

Most of Eastlake's players are sophomores and juniors, so a lot of them will be returning next season.

Hopefully, the Falcons will be able to get further in the tournament next year, and hopefully soar into the state finals.