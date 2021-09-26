A look at recent Amtrak accidents

AP National News

The deadly Amtrak derailment in north-central Montana of the Empire Builder, traveling from Chicago to Seattle, is being investigated by the National Transportation Safety Board. Authorities say there were 141 passengers and 16 crew members aboard when the train left the tracks about 4 p.m. Saturday near Joplin, Montana, a town of some 200 people about 30 miles south of the Canadian border. The NTSB said the derailment on a BNSF Railway main track involved no other trains or equipment. Amtrak said the train consisted of two locomotives and 10 cars, eight of which derailed.