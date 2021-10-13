Texans LT Tunsil out, QB Taylor won’t return this week

AP Texas

By KRISTIE RIEKEN

AP Sports Writer

HOUSTON (AP) — Houston quarterback Tyrod Taylor isn’t ready to come off injured reserve, and left tackle Laremy Tunsil will have thumb surgery and is expected to be out at least a month. Taylor injured his hamstring Sept. 19 against the Browns and was placed on injured reserve the following week. He was eligible to return this week, but coach David Culley said he still needs more time. Tunsil injured his left thumb in a loss to the Patriots Sunday and will have surgery Thursday.