News
By
Updated
today at 1:40 PM
Published 1:17 PM

FDA paves way for Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations in young kids

Bridgette Melo (right) holds onto the hand of her dad Jim Melo as she gets the first of two Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Duke Health.
Duke Health
Shawn Rocco/Duke Health
Bridgette Melo (right) holds onto the hand of her dad Jim Melo as she gets the first of two Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine at Duke Health.

By MATTHEW PERRONE and LAURAN NEERGAARD
Associated Press

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Food and Drug Administration has paved the way for children ages 5 to 11 to get Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The agency authorized the kid-size doses on Friday. But there’s one more regulatory hurdle. Next week, advisers to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention will discuss which youngsters should get vaccinated. In the meantime, Pfizer plans to begin shipping millions of vials of the pediatric vaccine to doctor’s offices, pharmacies and other vaccination sites. The kid-size doses are just a third of the amount given to teens and adults.

News

Associated Press

