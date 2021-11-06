Prevea Health ends its partnership with Aaron Rodgers
By Ramishah Maruf, CNN Business
Prevea Health announced on Saturday it is ending its partnership with Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers, who tested positive for Covid-19 earlier this week and is unvaccinated against the virus.
Rodgers has been a spokesperson for Prevea Health, which is headquartered in Wisconsin, since 2012, the company said.
“Prevea Health remains deeply committed to protecting its patients, staff, providers and communities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic,” the company wrote in a statement. “This includes encouraging and helping all eligible populations to become vaccinated against COVID-19 to prevent the virus from further significantly impacting lives and livelihoods.”
This is a developing story.
The-CNN-Wire
™ & © 2021 Cable News Network, Inc., a WarnerMedia Company. All rights reserved.
Comments