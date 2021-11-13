‘SNL’ takes kids to Ted Cruz Street with Big Bird

By Frank Pallotta, CNN Business

“Saturday Night Live” opened this weekend’s show with Sen. Ted Cruz taking kids to “Ted Cruz Street,” a play on “Sesame Street,” on a channel called “Newsmax Kids.”

The Texas senator, who was played by Aidy Bryant, welcomed everyone to the show while standing near a stoop.

“Hello, I’m Texas senator and last one invited to Thanksgiving, Ted Cruz,” Bryant’s Cruz said opening the show. “You know for fifty years I stood by as ‘Sesame Street’ taught our children dangerous ideas like numbers and kindness.”

But Bryant’s Cruz then explained that when Big Bird tweeted about receiving his Covid-19 vaccine, he had enough and created his own “Sesame Street.”

“It’s a gated community where kids are safe from the woke government,” Bryant’s Cruz explained about the show.

The first guest on “Ted Cruz Street” was Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, played by Cecily Strong, who was carrying an AR-15.

“Today’s episode is brought to you by Q,” she said. “Not the letter, the man.”

The next guest was Big Bird, played by Kyle Mooney.

“Now, as you know I was mocked for attacking Big Bird on Twitter,” Bryant’s Cruz said. “Simply because I am a human senator and he is an eight-foot-tall fictional bird.”

Mooney’s Big Bird came on the show, with his feathers falling out, and explained that after getting the vaccine, he didn’t feel well.

To get more information about how to help Big Bird’s health, Bryant’s Cruz brought out the resident medical expert of “Ted Cruz Street”: Joe Rogan, who was played by Pete Davidson.

“I used to host ‘Fear Factor’ and now doctors fear me,” Davidson’s Rogan said. He then tried giving Big Bird zinc and horse medicine in order to make him feel better.

Mooney’s Big Bird was confused and asked why a bird would take horse medicine.

“I’m a human and I took horse medicine,” Davidson’s Rogan said.

Bryant’s Cruz had other guests stop by but then said the show was taking a quick commercial break. And when it comes back from the break he would teach the audience about how former President Trump “definitely” won the election.

He would do this by bringing on the Recount Count, played by Aristotle Athari, who looked just like The Count from “Sesame Street.”

“I’m moving to Arizona,” Athari’s Count said. “Ha. Ha. Ha!”

“Ted Cruz Street” then wrapped up to make way for the “SNL” cast to say the show’s signature catch phrase: “Live from New York… It’s Saturday Night!”

