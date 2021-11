Mexico arrests wife of Jalisco New Generation cartel leader

By MARÍA VERZA

Associated Press

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexican authorities say soldiers have captured the wife of the leader of the Jalisco New Generation cartel. In a joint statement Tuesday, the Attorney General’s Office, Defense Department and National Intelligence Center said that Rosalinda “N” was captured Monday in Zapopan, Jalisco. It said she was allegedly involved in the illicit finances of organized crime in Jalisco. A federal official, commenting about the case on condition of anonymity, said the woman arrested was Rosalinda González Valencia, the wife of Jalisco cartel leader Nemesio “El Mencho” Oseguera. The government says the arrest is “a significant hit” against the cartel’s financial structure.