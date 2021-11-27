Honduran election could oust long-ruling National party

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN

Associated Press

TEGUCIGALPA, Honduras (AP) — Hondurans will choose a successor to deeply unpopular President Juan Orlando Hernández on Sunday in elections that could oust his National Party after 12 years in power. The candidate most likely to do this is Xiomara Castro of the leftist Liberty and Re-foundation party. The former first lady is making her third bid for the presidency and is the only one of 13 opposition candidates with a chance to beat Hernández’s handpicked successor, Nasry Asfura, a Tegucigalpa mayor. Such is the level of mistrust among Hondurans in the electoral process that many fear there could be disturbances in the streets no matter who wins.