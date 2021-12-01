3 finalists selected for next president of Framingham State

FRAMINGHAM, Mass. (AP) — Three candidates to become the next president of Framingham State University in Massachusetts will tour the campus in the coming days. The MetroWest Daily News reports the school announced the three finalists Wednesday. The finalists are Roxanne M. Gonzales-Walker of New Mexico Highlands University; Allia L. Carter of Virginia Union University; and Nancy S. Niemi of the University of Maryland Eastern Shore. Current President F. Javier Cevallos said in March he would retire in August. A search for his replacement has been going on since July. A search committee considered 80 applications and selected 12 candidates to interview.