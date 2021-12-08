New Mexico DOT worker killed in highway crash near Artesia

ARTESIA, N.M. (AP) — State Transportation Department Secretary Mike Sandoval says his entire department is grieving following the death of a 58-year-old longtime employee in a crash in southeastern New Mexico. Officials say Artesia resident Mittie Ryan was fatally injured Monday when a tanker truck smashed into a work site on U.S. 285, hitting her pickup and pushing it into another. Two other DOT workers jumped into one pickup’s bed as the crash occurred but both were injured. The tanker’s driver wasn’t injured. Only Runyan’s identity was released. The crash is under investigation but the State Police said it didn’t appear alcohol was a factor.