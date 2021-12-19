Spanish 2nd-tier club Lugo reports 22 coronavirus cases

MADRID (AP) — Spanish second-tier club Lugo says a COVID-19 outbreak has infected 22 people. That number includes 14 of its players. Seven members of its coaching staff and one additional worker have been infected. Lugo said that the outbreak occurred “despite the rigorous and constant application of protocols.” The club canceled its training session planned for Sunday. Lugo is scheduled to host second-tier leader Almeria on Monday. So far there has been no indication from authorities that the game will be postponed.