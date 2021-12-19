Skip to Content
ap-national-sports
By
Published 11:07 AM

Spanish 2nd-tier club Lugo reports 22 coronavirus cases

KVIA

MADRID (AP) — Spanish second-tier club Lugo says a COVID-19 outbreak has infected 22 people. That number includes 14 of its players. Seven members of its coaching staff and one additional worker have been infected. Lugo said that the outbreak occurred “despite the rigorous and constant application of protocols.” The club canceled its training session planned for Sunday. Lugo is scheduled to host second-tier leader Almeria on Monday. So far there has been no indication from authorities that the game will be postponed.

ap-national-sports

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content