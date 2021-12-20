Philippine governor warns of looting without typhoon aid

By JIM GOMEZ

Associated Press

MANILA, Philippines (AP) — The governor of a central Philippine province devastated by Typhoon Rai last week has pleaded for the government to quickly send food and other aid. Governor Arthur Yap of Bohol province warned Tuesday that without outside help, army troops and police forces would have to be deployed to prevent looting due to worsening hunger. Yap said he could no longer secure rice and other food aid because his contingency fund has been depleted and added that many of the 1.2 million people in his island province, which has remained without power and cellphone service, have become increasingly desperate. The typhoon left at least 375 dead and 50 others missing, including nearly 100 dead in Bohol alone, according to officials.