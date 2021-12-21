Darthard, Aimaq lead Utah Valley past Washington 68-52

SEATTLE (AP) — Le’Tre Darthard scored 16 points, Fardaws Aimaq added 15 points and 15 rebounds, and Utah Valley shut down Washington 68-52. Darthard hit two 3-pointers early in the second half to start a 15-4 run that gave the Wolverines a 54-39 lead with 7:49 remaining. The Huskies drew within nine near the 5-minute mark but Tim Caesar responded with a 3-pointer and the Wolverines led by double digits the rest of the way. Caesar and Tim Fuller scored 10 points each for Utah Valley. Terrell Brown Jr. had 23 points, six rebounds and three steals for Washington. Emmitt Matthews Jr. added 10 points.