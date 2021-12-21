Skip to Content
Ex-fraternity member pleads guilty to hazing in pledge death

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — A former Virginia Commonwealth University student has pleaded guilty to hazing and serving alcohol to a minor shortly before the 19-year-old fraternity pledge died from alcohol poisoning. The Richmond Times-Dispatch reports that 23-year-old Andrew White of Dulles pleaded guilty to the misdemeanors Tuesday. He is one of 11 former Delta Chi members charged in Adam Oakes’ February death. A prosecutor identified White as Oakes’ big brother in the fraternity. The police investigation found that Oakes was told to drink a large bottle of whiskey and the freshman from Loudoun County was found dead the next morning. Authorities said his death was caused by alcohol poisoning. 

