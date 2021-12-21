Vanderbilt extends baseball coach Tim Corbin’s contract

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Vanderbilt has signed Tim Corbin to a contract extension going into his 20th season running the Commodores’ baseball program. Athletic director Candice Lee announced the deal Tuesday. Terms of the extension were not announced by the private university. Corbin has a record of 802-377-1 since 2002, leading the Commodores to national championships in 2014 and 2019. The Commodores lost in their fourth College World Series finals last June. That was their 15th straight NCAA Tournament appearance and is tied for the longest streak in Southeastern Conference history. Collegiate Baseball ranked the Commodores No. 2 in its 2022 preseason poll released Monday.