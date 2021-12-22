Omar Gonzalez signs with MLS’s Revolution, rejoins Arena

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Defender Omar Gonzalez is following midfielder Sebastian Lletget to Major League Soccer’s New England Revolution to play under Bruce Arena, their former coach with the LA Galaxy. The 33-year-old defender has agreed to a two-year contract. Gonzalez has played for the Galaxy, Mexico’s Pachuca and Atlas, and Toronto. He was voted MLS Rookie of the Year in 2009 and Defender of the Year in 2011. He has three goals in 52 international appearances. Lletget was obtained in a trade with the Galaxy last week.