‘No culture, no future’: Belgian artists decry virus rules

BRUSSELS (AP) — Belgian artists and event organizers have joined together to protest the government’s decision to close down most concerts, cinemas and theaters to stem the spread of the surging omicron variant. The culture industry feels unfairly targeted by the new measures, which were announced Wednesday and took effect on Sunday. Events like Christmas markets are allowed to continue, despite their boisterous, chaotic gluhwein (mulled wine) parties, and bars were allowed to stay open with some new restrictions. Culture workers protested Sunday on Place de la Monnaie in Brussels, the symbolic spot that spawned Belgian independence in 1830. Some movie theaters also disregarded the government’s ban.