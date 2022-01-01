NYC police officer shot while resting in car between shifts

By MICHELLE L. PRICE

Associated Press

NEW YORK (AP) — Authorities say a New York City police officer’s skull was broken when he was shot New Year’s morning while sleeping in his personal vehicle between shifts but he is expected to fully recover. Police Commissioner Keechant Sewell said Saturday that the officer underwent surgery at NewYork-Presbyterian hospital, where a doctor said the bullet missed vital structures by millimeters. Sewell says the shooting occurred shortly after 6 a.m. when the officer heard a window shatter in his personal vehicle parked in an East Harlem precinct lot. Sewell says the bullet was fired from a significant distance away although it isn’t known if he was targeted. Investigators were searching for the shooter.