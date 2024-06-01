California firefighters battle wind-driven wildfire east of San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — California firefighters aided by aircraft are battling a wind-driven wildfire burning near the Lawrence Livermore National Laboratory. The California Department of Forestry and Fire Protection, or Cal Fire, says gusty winds were fueling the Corral Fire burning near the laboratory and the city of Tracy, 60 miles east of San Francisco on Saturday. The blaze grew to 7 square miles within hours, sending dark plumes of smoke high into the sky. Cal Fire says the blaze is 40% contained. Interstate 580 connecting the San Francisco Bay Area to central California has been closed in both directions near the fire.

