WEST POINT, N.Y. — Jalen Rucker had 21 points as Army narrowly beat Loyola (Md.) 77-74 in overtime. Loyola trailed by 13 at halftime and tied the score only once in the second half — on Cam Spencer’s buzzer-beating 3-pointer to force overtime at 68-all. Army scored the first six points of overtime en route to the victory. Spencer had 26 points and seven rebounds for the Loyola.