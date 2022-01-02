Jets return from layoff, defeat Vegas 5-4 in overtime

By W.G. RAMIREZ

Associated Press

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Kyle Connor scored in overtime and the Winnipeg Jets held off the Vegas Golden Knights 5-4 in their return from a two-week hiatus. Mattias Janmark scored twice for Vegas in the third period, including a tying goal with 8.1 seconds left, but Winnipeg’s Connor Hellebuyck improved to 4-1-1 career against the Golden Knights by stopping 42 shots. The Jets hadn’t played since beating St. Louis 4-2 at home Dec. 19 due to COVID-19 outbreaks. They hadn’t been on the road since Dec. 10, when they lost 4-3 in a shootout at Vancouver. Jansen Harkins, Kristian Reichel, Andrew Copp and Paul Stastny also scored for the Jets.