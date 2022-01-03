Scientist, enforcer, high-flyer: 3 women put a mark on tech

By MARCY GORDON

AP Business Writer

WASHINGTON (AP) — Three bright and driven women with ground-breaking ideas made a significant mark on the embattled tech industry in 2021. Frances Haugen, Lina Khan and Elizabeth Holmes figured heavily in a technology world where men have long dominated the spotlight. Haugen went public with internal documents to buttress accusations that Facebook elevated profits over the safety of users. Khan is the youngest person ever to lead the Federal Trade Commission. Holmes, once worth $4.5 billion on paper, now awaits a jury’s verdict on fraud charges that she misled investors and patients about the accuracy of a blood-testing technology developed at her startup Theranos.