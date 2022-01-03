Syrian media: Militants attack bus in desert, kill 5 troops

DAMASCUS, Syria (AP) — Syrian state media are reporting that militants have attacked a bus carrying soldiers on a desert highway in central Syria, killing five and wounding 20. The state news agency SANA said the attack happened on Sunday night in a government-controlled area. The report quoted an unnamed official saying the militants launched rockets at the bus traveling in the Palmyra desert, then followed it with gunfire from an anti-aircraft gun. The official blamed Islamic State militants for the attack. IS militants have been active in southern and central Syria, despite losing territorial control in the country since 2019.