Texas lieutenant governor tested positive for COVID-19

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Aides say Texas Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays and is quarantining after experiencing mild symptoms. His campaign advisor says the two-term Republican is vaccinated and has received a booster. The 71-year-old Patrick first tested positive on Dec. 27 and has tested negative since Saturday. Texas Gov. Greg Abbott tested positive for COVID-19 in August. He asked the Biden administration last week for more testing sites and additional monoclonal antibody treatments in Texas as omicron surges.