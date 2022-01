TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — MJ Randolph had 24 points as Florida A&M snapped its seven-game losing streak, getting past Grambling State 75-66. Florida A&M’s 12-point halftime lead was down to two with 2:34 remaining before the Rattlers closed the game with an 11-4 run. Tra’Michael Moton had 18 points for the Tigers.