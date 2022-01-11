China locks down 3rd city, raising affected to 20 million

By KEN MORITSUGU

Associated Press

BEIJING (AP) — A third Chinese city has locked down its residents because of a COVID-19 outbreak, raising the number confined to their homes in China to about 20 million people. It wasn’t clear how long the lockdown of Anyang, home to 5.5 million people, would last. Another 13 million people are locked down in the city of Xi’an and 1.1 million in Yuzhou. Authorities have also imposed restrictions imposed on the port city of Tianjin that lies only about an hour from Beijing, which is to host the Winter Olympics from Feb. 4. Hong Kong has closed kindergartens and primary schools after infections were reported in students.