Multiple early morning crashes leave several in El Paso Hospitals

EL PASO, Texas – Three separate crashes early Saturday morning resulted in multiple people taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The first crash of the day was a rollover reported just before 2 a.m. It happened on I-10 and Redd Road, in West El Paso.

Fire officials confirmed that one person with life-threatening injuries was taken to the hospital.

The second crash of the day involved a sole motorcyclist. The crash happened near the intersection of Pebble Hills Boulevard and Hunter Hill Way in East El Paso. The crash happened just after 3 a.m.

The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital with serious injuries.

The third crash of the day happened shortly after 5:30 a.m.

It happened on Lee Trevino and Gateway East, in east El Paso. Officials said two vehicles were involved in the collision.

According the El Paso Police Department, one person was ejected from the vehicle. That person was taken to the hospital with life-threatening injuries.

No other information was available at this time.