Former Tour de France champ Bernal hospitalized after crash

BOGOTA, Colombia (AP) — Former Tour de France champion Egan Bernal has been taken to a hospital in stable condition after a training crash in Colombia. In a brief statement, the Ineos Grenadiers team said the 25-year-old Colombian rider was conscious when arriving at the clinic Monday. The University of La Sabana Hospital says he is to undergo surgery for multiple injuries, including to his neck, thorax and legs. Colombian police say Bernal collided with a bus that was stopped along a road near his hometown of Zipaquira. In addition to the 2019 Tour de France, Bernal also claimed the Giro d’Italia title last year.