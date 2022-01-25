ABC-7 at Noon: The Texas Tenors feat. Barbara Padilla

EL PASO, Texas -- If you're a fan of classical music and enjoy pop music as well, get ready for a mix of both. El Paso Live is gearing up for The Texas Tenors and Barbara Padilla this coming February for the "Love Songs and Fan Favorites" tour.

The Texas Tenors and Barbara Padilla both performed on America's Got Talent.

The Texas Tenors have a huge fan base worldwide with The Texas Tenors have amassed a huge fan base worldwide with over half a million followers on social media and more than 20 million viewson YouTube, Facebook and Instagram.

Padilla is a classically trained opera soprano, a cancer survivor, and has toured all over the world. She even toured with Juan Gabriel during the last 2 years of his life.

Padilla now resides here in El Paso.

The Texas Tenors and Barbara Padilla will perform at 7 p.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022 at the Plaza Theatre. To buy tickets, click here.