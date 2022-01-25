Dutch government eases lockdown despite soaring infections

By MIKE CORDER

Associated Press

THE HAGUE, Netherlands (AP) — Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte has further eased his country’s coronavirus lockdown. Bars, restaurants, museums, theaters and other venues will be allowed to reopen from Wednesday for the first time this year. Rutte warned Tuesday that it was a risk. He said the easing of the lockdown comes “while the infection numbers are really going through the roof.” The announcement wasn’t all good news for the beleaguered hospitality and cultural sectors. The opening hours are limited to 10 p.m. and professional sports teams will only be allowed to fill stadiums to a third of their normal capacities.