Another Navy officer pleads guilty in wide-spanning scandal

SAN DIEGO (AP) — A U.S. Navy commander admitted in federal court in San Diego to sending a Malaysian defense contractor classified ship schedules for the Navy’s 7th Fleet in exchange for extravagant meals, luxury travel, cash and the services of prostitutes. The U.S. Attorney’s Office says Commander Stephen Shedd is the third member of the 7th Fleet to plead guilty to bribery charges in one of the Navy’s worst corruption scandals. Nine members of the 7th Fleet were indicted by a federal grand jury in March 2017 for conspiring with and receiving bribes from Leonard Francis.