New Mexico Democrats seek sweeping voting access changes

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — A proposed statewide holiday on Election Day. Automated restoration of voting rights for ex-convicts. More time to distribute and count absentee ballots. Democratic lawmakers have a lengthy wish list in New Mexico as they seek to expand access to voting after record-setting participation in the 2020 election. New Mexico’s first Black state senator is Harold Pope of Albuquerque and he is cosponsoring the legislation with Democratic Senate Majority Leader Peter Wirth of Santa Fe. Their bill was published Tuesday. Republicans warn the changes would lead to election fraud and confusion. The fast-paced 30-day legislative session ends on Feb. 17.