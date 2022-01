HAMMOND, La. — Isaac Mushila and Trevian Tennyson scored 19 points apiece as Texas A&M-Corpus Christi beat Southeastern Louisiana 86-71. Myles Smith added 14 points for the Islanders on Thursday night, while De’Lazarus Keys and Terrion Murdix each had 12. Jalyn Hinton led the Lions with a career-high 24 points.