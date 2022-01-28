Borderland 100 Club donates money to fallen First Responders in El Paso County

EL PASO, Texas - The Borderland 100 Club is a local non-profit organization that provides financial assistance to fallen first responders. According to the organization's website, the premise for the group to get the donations to the families of the first responders is: "if our community comes together, and 100 people give $100, we can greatly help the financial burdens of the families of our fallen." Within 48 hours, the group will provide a $10,000 check to the family of the fallen responder, and no membership to the club is required.

Although the organization typically provides the $10,000 checks within 48 hours, the family of recently fallen Texas DPS Agent Anthony Salas has not received the check as of January 28. The reason for the delay is the group has had to provide numerous checks to families of fallen responders due to Covid-19, and their group savings has been severely depleted. Thus, they are still trying to fundraise to provide the Salas family with the check as soon as possible.

Texas DPS Special Agent Anthony Salas recently passed away from his injuries in a San Antonio hospital.

If you would like to donate to the Borderland 100 Club to help out the family of Anthony Salas, you can do so by going on their website and clicking on the "Membership and Donations" tab.