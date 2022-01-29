Last Afghan refugees depart Air Force base in New Mexico

ALAMOGORDO, N.M. (AP) — The last Afghan refugees have departed Holloman Air Force Base where they were temporarily housed while being resettled in the United States after being relocated following the U.S. military’s withdrawal from their home country. Base officials said a tent city at Holloman sheltered a total of nearly 7,100 Afghans during the five months since the first arrived Aug. 31. The last refugees at departed Wednesday from Holloman where Aman Omid Village housed a rolling average of about 4,500 Afghan refugees. Holloman was one of eight U.S. military installations used for Operation Allies Welcome. Refugees remain at four of the bases.