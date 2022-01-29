U.S. forward Weah to miss Canada game due to vaccine issue

By IAN HARRISON

Associated Press

TORONTO (AP) — United States forward Timothy Weah was unable to travel to Canada for Sunday’s World Cup qualifier because he did not meet the vaccination requirements to cross the Canadian border. Weah was involved in the play that led to the winning goal in Thursday’s 1-0 victory over El Salvador. Coach Gregg Berhalter says Weah has received one vaccine dose and was infected with COVID-19 before he could receive his second shot. Weah meets the vaccination standards in France, where he plays professionally, but is unable to enter Canada.