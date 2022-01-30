2 cars destroyed, 1 person sent to the hospital in suspected street race gone wrong

SANTA TERESA, New Mexico -- A suspected street race ends in a fiery collision that sent one person to the hospital with serious injuries.

The Sunland Park fire department said two cars collided at the intersection of Industrial and Strauss roads in Santa Teresa early Sunday morning. Fire officials suspect both cars were racing before the crash happened.

One of the cars caught on fire and one person had been ejected from their vehicle. Both cars had severe damage, according to fire officials.

One person was flown to University Medical Center in critical condition.

ABC 7 is waiting for more updates about the condition of the patient.