McKennie on COVID violation: ‘let my team … country down’

By RONALD BLUM

AP Sports Writer

Weston McKennie says he let his team and nation down when he violated team COVID-19-rules in September, which caused the American midfielder to miss a pair of World Cup qualifiers. McKennie didn’t dress for the Sept. 5 match against Canada because of the breach, and coach Gregg Berhalter sent him home before the game at Honduras three days later. McKennie spoke with reporters for the first time since the incident. McKennie has been among the top U.S. players in World Cup qualifying going into Wednesday’s match against Honduras in St. Paul, Minnesota.