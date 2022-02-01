South Dakota House backs restrictions on trans students

By STEPHEN GROVES

Associated Press

PIERRE, S.D. (AP) — The South Dakota House has passed two bills aimed at putting restrictions on transgender students. The bills passed Tuesday seek to restrict which bathrooms they can use and which sports teams trans girls and women, including college athletes, can join. A proposal from South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem to ban transgender women and girls from playing in school sports leagues that match their gender identity cleared a final hurdle in the Legislature with its passage in the state House. Meanwhile, a proposal to ban transgender students from using school restrooms that match their gender identity is headed to the state Senate.