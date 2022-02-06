Olympic downhill delays make Alpine skiing The Waiting Game

By DANIELLA MATAR and ANDREW DAMPF

AP Sports Writers

BEIJING (AP) — It is not that unusual in Alpine skiing for a race to get delayed for hours and even postponed for a day because of wind. So the men’s downhill entrants were not exactly surprised by what happened at the Beijing Olympics. They will go back to the course known as The Rock and try to race Monday. But they still did need to deal with the postponement and all that comes with it. That means both finding ways to fill the time and figuring out ways to prevent the potential stressful situation from hurting their chances at a top-flight performance.