Three days since the De Soto Hotel went up in flames and still, the investigation continues

EL PASO, Texas -- The fire is out and debris, rubble and questions remain.

The El Paso fire marshal's first job is to make sure the fire is contained, and then it turns to investigate how and where the fire started.

"The fire itself talks to us and leads us to its point of origin," Fire Marshal Robert Arvizu said.

Next, they look at what was in the area that could have contributed to the fire.

But before they can do any of that, they have to make sure the structural integrity of the building isn't questionable.

"We're not going to expose our personnel to any undue hazards," Arvizu said.

As of Monday evening, they are still yet to step foot inside the hotel since the fire broke out.

Arvizu is the only fire marshal in the El Paso Fire Department, but there are nine investigators.

The investigation into the De Soto Hotel continues. The EPFD will remain in control of the scene until the investigation is complete.