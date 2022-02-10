El Paso Children’s Hospital specialist is a superhero surgeon

EL PASO, Texas - Dr. Shawn Diamond has only lived in El Paso for a year and a half, but in his time, he has already helped start and build the only Brachial Plexus Birth Injury Center in El Paso. Dr. Diamond is trained as a plastic surgeon who specializes in hands and extremities microsurgery. He does a lot of work with children and some adults who may have been born with extra fingers, have nerve issues, mobility problems, need skin grafts, and more.

When Dr. Diamond first came to El Paso, he only had one patient. Now, he has performed numerous surgeries on patients to help fix the issues they have been having.

Dr. Diamond stated, "there's no real specialist like me [in El Paso], and so having the opportunity to come here and practice the way I want to practice, and take care of kids and adults who wouldn't otherwise have a robust option and oftentimes would have to travel out of town to receive care and treatment so a lot of that brought me here, to keep care in El Paso, make it super high quality and as good as any place in the country."

He even has made his way across the border, along with other doctors, to help practice medicine in an affordable way in Ciudad Juarez.

Dr. Diamond recently started an Instagram page where he posts before and after pictures from his surgeries, real life surgery photos, and even some family pictures from time to time. He says it's a way for people to be informed about what can be done to help their issues, and he's becoming quite creative with it. You can find his Instagram here: https://www.instagram.com/drdiamondplasticsurgery/

The doctor began his education at UCLA actually for an art degree. "There's a lot of interconnection between art and plastic surgery," Dr. Diamond said. He then went to Cornell for medical school and trained with a Harvard program at the Boston Mass General and Brigham Women's Hospital. After medical school, he trained for nine more years.

"I was a kindergartener in medical school, and it took 20 full years to finish the process so it takes a long time," he said.