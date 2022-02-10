El Paso homeowner wants answers after truck crashes into home

EL PASO, Texas -- The owner of a central El Paso home damaged by a wayward truck wants answers.

The crash happened Tuesday evening at the intersection of Alabama and Savannah Avenue.

The truck was unoccupied when it crashed into the corner of the home at around 5:30 p.m., but no one was injured.

The homeowner, Violet Urquidez, wanted to know how the crash happened and the details surrounding the investigation.

She was frustrated because she did not receive the driver’s information or insurance information.

According to the Urquidez, the owners of Traffic Control Specialists truck were polite and told her they wanted to return her home to its original shape.

She said she spoke with them Tuesday evening after the incident. Urquidez says she was told they would provide that information Wednesday morning.

Urquidez said that the company put up the plywood around the house and provided the fencing for the exterior.

However, they still had not provided her with the insurance information as of Wednesday evening.

ABC-7 reached out to the business, but they did not provide further information.

ABC-7 will continue to follow this story.