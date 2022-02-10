Indian Open canceled, China Open postponed on European tour

VIRGINIA WATER, England (AP) — The Indian Open has been canceled and the China Open has been postponed as restrictions associated with the pandemic continued to cause problems on the European tour. The Indian Open had been postponed from its original scheduled date of Feb. 17 -20 but now will not take place at all in 2022. Tour officials said the event is expected to return next year. The China Open was scheduled for April 28-May 1 but the tour said it will now take place either later in 2022 or early in the 2023 season “due to ongoing restrictions” related to COVID-19.