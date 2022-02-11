Anti-crime bills gain momentum in New Mexico Legislature

By MORGAN LEE

Associated Press

SANTA FE, N.M. (AP) — New Mexico legislators have advanced a pillar of the governor’s tough-on-crime agenda with House approval of a bill that increases penalties for some murder and attempted-murder charges and eliminates the statue of limitations for filing those charges. The state House voted 66-0 to endorse the bipartisan crime bill Friday, moving deliberations to the Senate. The basic sentence for attempted murder would increase from three years in prison to nine years, and the sentence for second-degree murder would increase from 15 years to 18 years. Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham earlier this week expressed frustration with the pace of legislative work on anti-crime bills.