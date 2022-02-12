Marius Lindvik of Norway wins Olympic gold on large hill

By LARRY LAGE

AP Sports Writer

ZHANGJIAKOU, China (AP) — Marius Lindvik of Norway won Olympic gold in ski jumping on the large hill by holding off Ryoyu Kobayashi of Japan. Lindvik jumped 140 meters on his final jump and earned 296.1 points overall to become the first Norwegian to win the event since Toralf Engan in 1964. Kobayashi earned silver after winning on the normal hill on Sunday. Karl Geiger of Germany finished third. Two-time defending champion Kamil Stoch of Poland was fourth. He came up short on his shot to become the first to win three straight Olympic titles on the large hill.