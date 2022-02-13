Liverpool beats Burnley 1-0, keeps in sight of City in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Liverpool isn’t letting up in its pursuit of Manchester City in the Premier League title race. A 1-0 win over Burnley in challenging conditions at Turf Moor returned second-place Liverpool to within nine points of City. The Reds have a game in hand at home to struggling Leeds on Feb. 23 and still have to play City away in April. Fabinho was the match-winner for Liverpool. The Brazil holding midfielder kept up his unlikely scoring run of late by bundling the ball into the net from close range in the 40th minute after his initial shot had been saved following Sadio Mane’s flick-on at a corner.